Tide of the century
An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast March 20, 2015. The Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey is expected to be entirely surrounded by the English Channel following exceptionally high spring tides. Parts of the...more
People stand along the waterfront as a wave crashes onto a seawall durng the rising tide in Saint Malo, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A group of people walk on the mud flats at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Sebastien Daligault, a guide at the Bay Saint-Michel, stands knee-deep in quicksand as tourists watch nearby during a walking tour at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A guide (L) leads a group of people along the mud flats at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors...more
A woman walks on the sand at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People look at the sea on the waterfront in Saint Malo, France, March 21, 2015. . REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People cast shadows on the sand as they walk at low tide around the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast, March 21, 2015. At the Mont Saint-Michel, where some of the biggest tides in the world occur, visitors gathered to...more
An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Sheep graze in the meadow in front of the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man paddles a kayak as the incoming high tide surrounds the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Onlookers gather at high tide to enjoy the spectacle of waves crashing on the coast at Penhors in Finistere, western France, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
People gather on the waterfront to watch the incoming high tide in Saint Malo, western France, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A crowd of people is seen in silhouette on the waterfront as people watch the incoming high tide in Saint Malo, western France, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A man stands on an embankment as the incoming high tide surrounds the Mont Saint-Michel 11th century abbey off France's Normandy coast March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Next Slideshows
Shelling in Syria
The aftermath of shelling in Aleppo.
DIY weapons of Syria
Syrian rebels build their own bombs, missiles and mortar shells.
Pro-Russian troops drill in Donetsk
Pro-Russian rebels conduct what they describe as an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk.
Wheelchair-bound teacher in Gaza
A Palestinian teacher who lost both legs and his left arm in an Israeli air strike in 2008, teaches class in Gaza.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.