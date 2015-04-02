Tikrit after ISIS

Iraqi security forces stand on a riverbank of the Tigris River in Tikrit, April 1, 2015, at a location where some of the hundreds of Iraqi military recruits who were abducted from Camp Speicher by Islamic State militants last June are believed to...more

Iraqi security forces stand on a riverbank of the Tigris River in Tikrit, April 1, 2015, at a location where some of the hundreds of Iraqi military recruits who were abducted from Camp Speicher by Islamic State militants last June are believed to have been murdered. This location is in the vicinity of the old palace grounds of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, where many of the abducted soldiers were kept and eventually killed. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

