Tikrit after ISIS
A damaged mosque is seen amidst destroyed vehicles and other debris in Tikrit, Iraq, April 1, 2015. The Iraqi government claimed victory over Islamic State insurgents in Tikrit on Wednesday after a month-long battle for the city supported by Shi'ite...more
A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters gesture from the back of vehicle in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces walk in the vicinity of one of the palaces of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. This palace compound is believed to be one of the locations where many of the hundreds of Iraqi military recruits who...more
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters ride a vehicle past a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, near former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein's palace in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters and Iraqi security forces arrest Islamic State militants in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces stand on the top of the gate of Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters and members of Iraqi security forces hold an Islamist State flag which they pulled down in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke is seen coming from behind a building in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member from the Shi'ite paramilitary fighters walks in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. Iraqi troops and Shi'ite paramilitary fighters were battling Islamic State on Wednesday in northern Tikrit, which officials described as the Sunni Muslim militant group's...more
The city of Tikrit is seen April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces stand on a riverbank of the Tigris River in Tikrit, April 1, 2015, at a location where some of the hundreds of Iraqi military recruits who were abducted from Camp Speicher by Islamic State militants last June are believed to...more
A Shi'ite paramilitary fighter puts Iraqi flags on a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of Iraqi security forces gestures in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Iraqi security forces make tea in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters gesture on the back of vehicle in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite paramilitary fighters walk near a destroyed building in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi army gesture as they ride on a tank in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi SWAT troopers gestures in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Iraqi security forces gather in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi army soldiers ride on military vehicles in Tikrit, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi security forces rides a bicycle in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
