Pictures | Thu Apr 18, 2013 | 8:25am EDT

Tilda Swinton sleeping at MoMA

<p>Actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>People look on as actress Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

