Pictures | Wed Sep 21, 2016 | 10:30am EDT

Tim Tebow arrives at Mets camp

New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow looks on during his workout at the Mets Minor League Complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida, September 19, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Tim Tebow signs autographs for fans after his workout at the Mets Minor League Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Tim Tebow catches a fly ball during his workout at the Mets Minor League Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A detailed view of Tim Tebow jerseys on sale outside the Mets Minor League Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Tim Tebow sits in the dugout before his workout at the Mets Minor League Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A detailed view of the batting helmet and baseball bats of Tim Tebow during his workout at the Mets Minor League Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Tim Tebow looks on during his workout at the Mets Minor League Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Tim Tebow begins his workout at the Mets Minor League Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Tim Tebow takes a selfie photo with a fan after his workout at the Mets Minor League Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Tim Tebow runs base-running drills during his workout at the Mets Minor League Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Tim Tebow speaks with the media after his workout at the Mets Minor League Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Tim Tebow walks out of the clubhouse prior to his workout at the Mets Minor League Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Tim Tebow warms up before his workout at the Mets Minor League Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Tim Tebow hits in the batting cage during his workout at the Mets Minor League Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Tim Tebow walks to the dugout after hitting during his workout at the Mets Minor League Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
