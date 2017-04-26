Edition:
Time 100 Gala

Women's March National Co-Chairs Carmen Perez, Bob Bland, Tamika D. Mallory and Linda Sarsour arrive. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TV host Megyn Kelly. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Lindsey Vonn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Ashley Graham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TV host Trevor Noah. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Janet Mock. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Author Arianna Huffington. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer Cindy Sherman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TV host Gretchen Carlson. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Samantha Bee. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TV host Katie Couric. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Mia Farrow and son Ronan Farrow. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Padma Lakshmi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Viola Davis. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Leslie Jones. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Preet Bharara. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Viola Davis. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TV host Charlie Rose. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

