Time 100 Gala
Women's March National Co-Chairs Carmen Perez, Bob Bland, Tamika D. Mallory and Linda Sarsour arrive. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV host Megyn Kelly. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lindsey Vonn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Ashley Graham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV host Trevor Noah. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Janet Mock. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Author Arianna Huffington. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Photographer Cindy Sherman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV host Gretchen Carlson. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Samantha Bee. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV host Katie Couric. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Mia Farrow and son Ronan Farrow. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Padma Lakshmi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Viola Davis. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Leslie Jones. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Preet Bharara. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV host Charlie Rose. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
