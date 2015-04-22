Time 100 gala
Kanye West and his wife, reality television star Kim Kardashian, arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actor Bradley Cooper and comedian Amy Schumer arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Skier Lindsey Vonn arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Padma Lakshmi arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Laverne Cox arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Emma Watson arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Designer Jenna Lyons arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Designer Diane von Furstenberg arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Dancer Misty Copeland arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
French politician Marine Le Pen arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
CEO and Founder of Mashable, Pete Cashmore arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Television host John Oliver arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Director George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Talk show host Katie Couric arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Director Lee Daniels arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Mia Farrow and her son television personality Ronan Farrow arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Model Karlie Kloss arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Educator Kira Orange Jones arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Biochemist Craig Venter arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress and comedian Amy Schumer arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Craigslist founder Craig Newmark arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Television writer and producer Jenji Kohan arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Television writer Matthew Weiner arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Obiageli Ezekwesili arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lachlan Murdoch arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Julianna Margulies arrives with her husband Keith Lieberthal for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak and his wife Nili Priel arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Restaurant owner and businessman Danny Meyer and his wife Audrey Meyer arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
US-Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos arrives arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Businessman Howard Stringer arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Writer Walter Isaacson arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Author John Green arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Most beautiful people
People Magazine picks the most beautiful people in the world.
ACM Awards ceremony
Highlights from the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards show.
ACM Awards red carpet
On the red carpet of the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.