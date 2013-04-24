Time 100 gala
Television host Jimmy Fallon arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Senator Rand Paul arrives with Kelley Ashby for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actresses Lena Dunham and Claire Danes arrive for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel arrive at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Frank Ocean arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President and CEO of Yahoo, Marissa Mayer, arrives with Zachary Bogue for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson more
Singer Christina Aguilera arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Television personality Padma Lakshmi arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President of Greenlight Capital David Einhorn arrives with Cheryl Strauss Einhorn for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Actress Amy Poehler arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Television host Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney arrive for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Senior advisor to President Obama, Valerie Jarrett, arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Director of Google Ideas, Jared Cohen, arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Olivia Munn arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Journalist Barbara Walters arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Arianna Huffington, president, and editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post Media Group arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013....more
President of CNN Worldwide, Jeff Zucker, arrives with Caryn Zucker for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Developer of Minecraft, Jens Bergensten, arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Comedian Ricky Gervais arrives with his partner and author Jane Fallon for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson more
Comedian Aziz Ansari arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Raphael Saadiq arrives with Lisa Porter for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Twitter creator Jack Dorsey arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
