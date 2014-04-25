Tiny dancers
A faculty member checks the limberness of a girl during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. The school is holding auditions for over 600 beginner ballet students, who will be selected to fill the 120 spots available to study the dance on campus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children stand as they wait to audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children sit and wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Faculty members check the limberness of a girl during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children sit and wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A girl cries after being led into an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children play on bars while waiting their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Faculty members check the limberness of a girl during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children sit and wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children watch as a girl dances during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children play on bars while waiting for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children sit and wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children stand as they wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children sit and wait for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A girl inspects her leotard while waiting her turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children play on bars while waiting for their turn during an audition for the School of American Ballet in New York April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
