Tiny dancers

Ballet teacher and faculty member Katrina Killian evaluates a dancer during auditions for The School of American Ballet in the Bronx, New York April 19, 2015. Boys and girls ages 6 to 10 participated in a free audition for spots in one of the...more

Ballet teacher and faculty member Katrina Killian evaluates a dancer during auditions for The School of American Ballet in the Bronx, New York April 19, 2015. Boys and girls ages 6 to 10 participated in a free audition for spots in one of the country's most prominent ballet academies. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close