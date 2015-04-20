Edition:
United States
Tiny dancers

Ballet teacher and faculty member Katrina Killian evaluates a dancer during auditions for The School of American Ballet in the Bronx, New York April 19, 2015. Boys and girls ages 6 to 10 participated in a free audition for spots in one of the country's most prominent ballet academies. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A girl skips during auditions for The School of American Ballet. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A girl sits during auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Ceara Fana, 7, holds onto a ballet barre before auditions for The School of American Ballet. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Girls enter auditions for The School of American Ballet. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Jessica Moreno hugs her daughter Lucia, 6, after auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Girls watch as a dancer is evaluated during auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A man comforts a girl before auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Victoria Perez pins a number on her daughter Angelina Nunez Perez, 6, before auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Boys and girls wait to perform during auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A girl poses on the ballet barre as faculty members Katrina Killian (R) and Darci Kistler evaluate during auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A girl stretches on the ballet barre before auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
