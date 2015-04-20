Tiny dancers
Ballet teacher and faculty member Katrina Killian evaluates a dancer during auditions for The School of American Ballet in the Bronx, New York April 19, 2015. Boys and girls ages 6 to 10 participated in a free audition for spots in one of the...more
A girl skips during auditions for The School of American Ballet. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A girl sits during auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ceara Fana, 7, holds onto a ballet barre before auditions for The School of American Ballet. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Girls enter auditions for The School of American Ballet. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jessica Moreno hugs her daughter Lucia, 6, after auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Girls watch as a dancer is evaluated during auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man comforts a girl before auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Victoria Perez pins a number on her daughter Angelina Nunez Perez, 6, before auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Boys and girls wait to perform during auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A girl poses on the ballet barre as faculty members Katrina Killian (R) and Darci Kistler evaluate during auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A girl stretches on the ballet barre before auditions. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
The world's most influential people
Some of the world's most influential politicians, artists, business people and thinkers, as named by Time magazine.
Milan Design Week
The design fair brings well-heeled crowds out to parties on the cobbled streets and in the high-end shops of Milan.
Plane graveyard
The Victorville Airport is one of many places in the U.S. used as a storage area for aircraft that are retired from service.
Grave cleaners of Guatemala
Crypts with leases that have expired or not been paid, are broken open to remove and rebury the bodies.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.