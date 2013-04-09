Tiny dancers
Young ballet dancers (L - R)Chloe Rotonda, Natacha Ross and Isabella Riordan inspect their ballet shoes while waiting for their turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancers climb a staircase to take part in auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancer Shaun English is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancers (L-R) Alexa Nanes, Yumi Park, Giselle Redmond, Chloe Tomanow, Ella Silver-Lewis, and Robin Slattery wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The mother of young ballet dancer Kyra Neamonitakis wipes a tear from her eyes before sending her into auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancer Jesse Peterson is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancers (L-R) Amanda Franklin, Adelaide Feldman, Shaun English, Uma Couchman, and Amelia Chin play after attending auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancer Robin Slattery leaps in the air during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancers (L-R) Amanda Franklin, Adelaide Feldman, and Shaun English anxiously wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancer Adelaide Feldman is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (R) and faculty member Katrina Killian during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancer Addison DeRose is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancers (L - R) Aims Smit, Robin Slattery, Ella Silver-Lewis, and Chloe Romanov wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancer Amanda Franklin anxiously awaits her turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancers (L-R) Henry Lepri, Tiago Kiel, and Griffin Horton watch another child during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancer Kyra Neamonitakis (R) points to Isabella Riordan while waiting her turn during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancer Chloe Rotonda dances across the floor during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancer Kate Buckhurst is evaluated by School of American Ballet co-chairman of faculty Kay Mazzo (L) and faculty member Katrina Killian (R) during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Young ballet dancers (L-R) Robin Slattery, Ella Silver-Lewis, Chloe Tomanow, Giselle Redmond and Yumi Park wait for their turns during auditions for six-year-olds at the School of American Ballet (SAB) at Lincoln Center in New York, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
