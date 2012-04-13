Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 13, 2012 | 10:00am EDT

Titanic stamps

<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas, is seen on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the mid-Altantic Ocean April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas, is seen on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the mid-Altantic Ocean April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas, is seen on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the mid-Altantic Ocean April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
1 / 16
<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
2 / 16
<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
3 / 16
<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Gambia, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
4 / 16
<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Turks and Caicos, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Turks and Caicos, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

A commemorative Titanic stamp from the Turks and Caicos, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
5 / 16
<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Niger, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
6 / 16
<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
7 / 16
<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Somaliland, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
8 / 16
<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, signed by the last Titanic survivor Millvina Dean before her death in 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commemorative Titanic stamps from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, signed by the last Titanic survivor Millvina Dean before her death in 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

Commemorative Titanic stamps from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, signed by the last Titanic survivor Millvina Dean before her death in 2009. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
9 / 16
<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Maldives, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
10 / 16
<p>A commemorative Titanic stamp from Guinea, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Guinea, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

A commemorative Titanic stamp from Guinea, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
11 / 16
<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
12 / 16
<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Comoros, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Comoros, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

Commemorative Titanic stamps from the Comoros, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
13 / 16
<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Madagascar, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
14 / 16
<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from Central African Republic, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Central African Republic, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Central African Republic, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
15 / 16
<p>Commemorative Titanic stamps from Angola, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Angola, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Friday, April 13, 2012

Commemorative Titanic stamps from Angola, part of a collection of enthusiast Kenneth Mascarenhas. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Poolside Pyongyang

Poolside Pyongyang

Next Slideshows

Poolside Pyongyang

Poolside Pyongyang

Scenes from inside a swimming pool complex at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Apr 12 2012
Myanmar punks

Myanmar punks

Punk is alive and well in the once isolated land.

Apr 12 2013
Obama's #1 fan

Obama's #1 fan

One man is very excited about Obama's upcoming visit to Colombia.

Apr 12 2012
Ancient finds

Ancient finds

A look at the world of the past, through ancient ruins and archaeological discoveries.

Apr 11 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast