Today's Olympic news: First gold for Brazil
Brazilians celebrated in the stands after Rafaela Silva won gold in women's judo, claiming the first Olympic gold medal for the host country and capping a journey to the podium that began in one of the city's most notorious slums. REUTERS/Kai...more
Silva raised her arms in triumph as she overcame top seed Sumiya Dorjsuren of Mongolia, following a pulsating semi-finals victory that went into extra time against London silver medallist Corina Caprioriu of Romania. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Gold for Silva marks a fairytale ascent to the Olympic podium from a childhood in Rio's Cidade de Deus favela, made famous in the film "City of God." REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Following early years of trouble that saw her getting into fights in the neighborhood, Silva found structure to her life through judo and went on to attend the Instituto Reacao, founded by Olympic bronze medallist Flavio Canto. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
'The fans have always encouraged me, especially the kids from my own community in the City of God,' Silva told reporters following her victory. 'If I can set an example for the kids in the City of God, if they can believe in their dreams and find...more
The arena was rocking as her supporters went into a frenzy each time she took the tatami, stomping their feet and chanting "Rafa" as she tossed aside one competitor after another. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The women's -57kg was among the toughest judo categories at Rio, featuring all four medal winners from the London Games. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
At the winners' ceremony, she earned a huge roar of approval as she held up her medal for the crowd before bursting into tears as the Brazilian national anthem played. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Next Slideshows
Today's Olympic news: Japan ends China's reign
Japan's men's gymnastics team ends China's eight-year Olympic reign.
Yankees release Alex Rodriguez
The New York Yankees will release Alex Rodriguez, one of the greatest players of his generation and one of baseball's most polarizing figures, with his final...
Ichiro Suzuki joins 3,000-hit club
Japanese outfielder Ichiro Suzuki of the Miami Marlins became the 30th Major League Baseball player to reach the 3,000-hit milestone, an exclusive club that is...
Today's Olympic news: Phelps returns
It was a big night for the USA in the pool after the men won the 4x100 meter relay, giving Michael Phelps his record-breaking 19th gold medal.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.