Today's Olympic news: Phelps returns

Michael Phelps won the 19th gold medal of his Olympic swimming career on Sunday after helping the U.S. men's team to victory in the 4x100 meters freestyle relay. The 31-year-old, making his first competitive appearance in the pool at his fifth Games after sitting out the heats, now has an unprecedented 23 medals with two silvers and two bronzes filling out his tally. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten suffered three small fractures in her vertebrae after a horrific-looking crash as she lost control of her bike while leading in the latter stages of the Olympic women's cycling road race on Sunday. Van Vleuten was leading the race with around 15km to go when she skidded near the bottom of a steep descent and smashed head-first into the road and a stone kerb. She laid motionless while help arrived but the Dutch Cycling Federation (KNWU) later tweeted that she was "conscious and ok". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Strong winds wreaked havoc at the Rio Olympics on Sunday, forcing the cancellation of the rowing competition and delays to tennis and kayaking, while spectators ran for cover from flying debris on the second full day of competition. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Chinese web-users unleashed their fury on the social media accounts of Australian Olympic gold medallist Mack Horton, demanding he apologise for calling swimming rival Sun Yang a "drug cheat". The controversy clouded Horton's Saturday triumph in the 400 metres freestyle final over Sun, the London 2012 champion, with the latter suggesting Horton had made the remarks to affect him. Sun won the silver medal. "You have offended against the sensitive (feelings) of the Chinese people," said one of more than 300,000 comments left on Horton's latest Instagram post of him celebrating his win on the medal podium. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
World number one Novak Djokovic was dumped out of the Rio Games in the first round on Sunday by Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, a shock result that reduced the Serb to tears as he left the court. Djokovic, who won this year's Australian and French Open titles, was the favorite to add Olympic gold to his 12 grand slam titles, and Del Potro was as surprised as anyone to see the Serb go out. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Three-time Olympic women's doubles champions Serena and Venus Williams crashed out of the Rio Games tournament in the first round on Sunday as the American sisters' unbeaten run dating back to Sydney 2000 came to a surprising end. The top seeds fell 6-3 6-4 to Czech pair Barbora Strycova and Lucie Safarova, ending any hopes of claiming a third successive Olympics doubles crown after they won gold in Beijing eight years ago and again at London 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
