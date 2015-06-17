Toilet paper brides
Model Aubrey Vincler shows 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' by designer Donna Pope Vincler during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. The contestants competed in the annual Toilet Paper...more
Models prepare for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model walks the runway wearing 'Garden Party' a design by Carol Touchstone during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model wears 'The Silhouette of my Garden' a design by Mimoza Haska during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model wears 'Love in Full Bloom' a design by Judith Henry during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model wears 'Love in Full Bloom' a design by Judith Henry during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model shows 'Lady Violet' by designer Julie Haas during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model wears 'The Silhouette of my Garden' a design by Mimoza Haska during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model shows 'Hope' by designer Frank Cazares during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model shows 'Gilded Garden' by designer Katrina Chalifoux during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Model Aubrey Vincler shows 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' by designer Donna Pope Vincler during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Carol Touchstone (R ) prepares her dress entry 'Garden Party' for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model wears 'The Silhouette of my Garden' a design by Mimoza Haska during the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Designer Donna Pope Vincler (center-L) reacts after her creation 'Top Hat, TP and Tails' won the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Models prepare for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ronoldo Cruz prepares his dress entry 'Blossoming Elegance' for the 11th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest at Kleinfeld's Bridal Boutique in New York June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Insect recipes
Students develop insect edibles to be used to feed children with malnutrition.
Earth from space
Stunning views from the International Space Station.
Greece's pension problem
Greece's state spending on pensions is three times' higher as a proportion than Germany's as debt talks founder.
Reliving Napoleon's last victory
Re-enacting the battle of Ligny, Napoleon's last victory, during commemorations ahead of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.