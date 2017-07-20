Toilet paper brides
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models are pictured backstage wearing wedding dresses made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present wedding dresses made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Classic car rally in Austrian Alps
Participants drive their cars during the Ennstal Classic oldtimer rally.
Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics
A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country...
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
Counting of the swans
Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to...
MORE IN PICTURES
Strike paralyzes Venezuela
A 24-hour national shutdown of private businesses leaves many Venezuelan streets deserted and barricaded during a civil disobedience campaign to try to end nearly two decades of Socialist Party rule.
Classic car rally in Austrian Alps
Participants drive their cars during the Ennstal Classic oldtimer rally.
President Trump's first six months
Our defining images from the first six months of the Trump presidency.
Wildfires rage across California
Crews battled dozens of wildfires raging across California, where flames have charred more than twice as much land mass in the state so far in 2017 than a year earlier.
Widow sees dead husband in newborn cow
A recently-widowed Cambodian woman believes a newborn calf is the reincarnation of her husband who died unexpectedly just over a year ago.
Healthcare on the Hill
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell planned to hold a vote for a straight repeal of the Affordable Care Act next week after a bill to repeal and replace collapsed with the Republican party sharply divided.
Armored vehicle hits Venezuelan protesters
An armored vehicle hits protesters during clashes at an anti-Maduro rally in Caracas.
U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria
The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.
Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics
A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country despite initially denying them visas.