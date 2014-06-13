Toilet paper wedding dresses
A model presents a creation by designer Luis Razo of Chicago during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. The materials used to make the dress include eight rolls of Charmin Ultra Soft, tape, glue and thread....more
Models prepare to present creations during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Designer Lupe Andrade of Winnetka, California puts the final touches on her creation, worn by model Rosalie Burke, named 'Elizabeth' ahead of the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. The materials used to make the...more
Designer and model Susan Brennan of Orchard Lake, Michigan presents her dress named "Romance on a Roll" after taking first prize at the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. The materials to make the dress include...more
A model presents a creation by designer Katrina Chalifoux named 'Kendall' during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. The materials to make the dress include 28 rolls of Charmin Basic, seven mega rolls of...more
Designer Julie Hass of Stockton, Illinois puts the final touches on her creation, worn by Jewel Howard of Iowa, named 'Jubilee' during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. The materials used to make the dress...more
A model presents a creation by designer Mimoza Haska of Surfside Beach, South Carolina during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. The materials used to make the dress 28 rolls of Charmin Ultra Soft, glues,...more
A model presents a creation by designer Terri Glover during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. The materials to make the dress include five mega rolls of Charmin Ultra Strong, glues, duct tape, clear tape,...more
Designer and model Susan Brennan of Orchard Lake, Michigan is helped by an assistant during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. Brennan won the contest for her dress named 'Romance on a Roll' which transforms...more
Designer and model Susan Brennan of Orchard Lake, Michigan is helped by an assistant while modeling during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. Brennan won the contest for her dress named 'Romance on a Roll'...more
A model wearing a creation by designer Terri Glover named 'Whimsy' holds a bouquet of flowers during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. The materials used to make the dress include five mega rolls of Charmin...more
Model Jewel Howard of Iowa presents a creation named 'Jubilee' by designer Julie Hass during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. The materials used to make the dress include 25 rolls of Charmin Ultra Soft,...more
Designers and models prepare to compete in the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. Model Melissa August (R) of District of Columbia is seen wearing a dress named 'Audrey' by designer Amber Mills. The materials...more
A model presents a creation by designer Katrina Chalifoux named 'Kendall' during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. The materials to make the dress include 28 rolls of Charmin Basic, seven mega rolls of...more
Designer Lupe Andrade (R) of Winnetka, California puts the final touches on her creation worn by model Rosalie Burke named 'Elizabeth' during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. The materials used to make the...more
A model (R) presents a creation by designer Frank Cazares of Anaheim, California during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. The materials used to make the dress include 22 rolls of Charmin Ultra Strong, hot...more
Designer and model Susan Brennan of Orchard Lake, Michigan is helped by assistants ahead of the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. Brennan won the contest for her dress named 'Romance on a Roll'. The materials...more
Model Melissa August of District of Columbia presents a creation named 'Audrey' by designer Amber Mills ahead of the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. The materials used to make the dress include half roll of...more
Designer and model Susan Brennan of Orchard Lake, Michigan wears her creation named 'Romance on a Roll' as she speaks to the media at the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. Brennan won the contest. The materials...more
A model presents a creation by designer Frank Cazares of Anaheim, California during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. The materials used to make the dress include 22 rolls of Charmin Ultra Strong, hot glue...more
Next Slideshows
Living the Peruvian dream
A number of residents in Gosen City, a slum that grew up near a garbage dump on the outskirts of Lima, have seen their lives improve as parts of Peru feel the...
An ultra-orthodox wedding
Thousands celebrate the wedding of Esther Rokeach, granddaughter of the leader of the Hasidic movement Belz Hasidim.
Canada mourns fallen RCMP officers
Justin Bourque is charged with murder in the slayings of the three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers after a shooting spree in the eastern Canadian city of...
Drag queens in Tel Aviv
Backstage at a drag show as part of the city's gay pride week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.