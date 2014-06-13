Toilet paper wedding dresses

A model presents a creation by designer Luis Razo of Chicago during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. The materials used to make the dress include eight rolls of Charmin Ultra Soft, tape, glue and thread....more

A model presents a creation by designer Luis Razo of Chicago during the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest in New York June 12, 2014. The materials used to make the dress include eight rolls of Charmin Ultra Soft, tape, glue and thread. There was something old, something new, something borrowed and something double-ply for 10 designers who battled it out for $10,000 and the top prize in the 10th annual toilet paper wedding dress contest held in New York City. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

