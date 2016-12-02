Tokyo Comic Con
A woman dressed in a costume poses for a photograph at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Men dressed in Star Wars characters' costumes pose for a photograph at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman dressed in a costume poses for a photograph at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors attend Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors attend Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Women dressed in costumes pose for a photograph at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man dressed up as Chewbacca, a Star Wars character, takes a break next to a Japanese soba noodles shop at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man in a Spider-Man costume takes a rest at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Women dressed in costumes look at figures of movie characters at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman dressed in a costume takes a selfie at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Stan Lee, 93-year-old comic book legend, attends an opening ceremony of Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors dressed in costumes pose for a photograph at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Women dressed in costumes pose for a photograph at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Women dressed in costumes pose for a photograph at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People dressed in costumes pose for a photograph during an opening ceremony of Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
