Fri Dec 2, 2016

Tokyo Comic Con

A woman dressed in a costume poses for a photograph at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Men dressed in Star Wars characters' costumes pose for a photograph at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A woman dressed in a costume poses for a photograph at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors attend Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors attend Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Women dressed in costumes pose for a photograph at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A man dressed up as Chewbacca, a Star Wars character, takes a break next to a Japanese soba noodles shop at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A man in a Spider-Man costume takes a rest at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Women dressed in costumes look at figures of movie characters at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A woman dressed in a costume takes a selfie at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Stan Lee, 93-year-old comic book legend, attends an opening ceremony of Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors dressed in costumes pose for a photograph at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Women dressed in costumes pose for a photograph at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Women dressed in costumes pose for a photograph at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

People dressed in costumes pose for a photograph during an opening ceremony of Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

