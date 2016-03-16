Tokyo Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by designer writtenafterwards during the Autumn/Winter 2016 Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
writtenafterwards. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Norma Hauri. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
writtenafterwards. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Jotaro Saito. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Jotaro Saito. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Anne Sofie Madsen. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Gwen Stefani takes pictures of the media before a fashion show by Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Takayuki Tanaka and Motoyuki Matsumoto for their brand 'divka' . REUTERS/Issei Kato
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Takayuki Tanaka and Motoyuki Matsumoto. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Nguyen Cong Tri. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Keita Maruyama. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
