A man rects as he tries out a M2 Co.Ltd's "E-mote" system at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, September 15, 2016. "E-mote" is the abbreviation of "Emotional Motion Technology" and is a tool to convert 2D image into 3D Look image without coding or other complicated procedures, the company said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

