Wed Oct 28, 2015

Tokyo Motor Show

Toyota Motor Corp's hydrogen fuel-cell concept car Toyota FCV PLUS. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
1 / 25
Mitsubishi Motors' eX Concept electric crossover car. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
2 / 25
Mercedes-Benz F 015 Luxury in Motion research car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
3 / 25
Lexus's concept car LF-FC is revealed. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
4 / 25
Sven Stein, Representative Director of Volkswagen Group Japan, apologizes at the start of a presentation. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
5 / 25
Suzuki Motor's Feel Free Go cross motorbike. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
6 / 25
Toyota Motor Corp's C-HR concept car is reflected in a mirror. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
7 / 25
BMW Group's M4 GTS sports car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
8 / 25
Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd's personal mobility concept airbag car "Flesby". REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
9 / 25
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd's Sports Ride Concept vehicle. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
10 / 25
Honda Neowing tricycle. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
11 / 25
Mercedes-Benz Vision Tokyo concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
12 / 25
Daihatsu Motor Co. President Masanori Mitsui speaks next to its concept car NORIORI. The word NORIORI means in Japanese, "getting on and off". REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
13 / 25
Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda (R) shakes hands with Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki during the presentation of the new Prius hybrid car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
14 / 25
Toyota Motor Corp's S-FR concept car (L) and its new Prius hybrid car (2nd L) are on display. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
15 / 25
The Nissan IDS concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
16 / 25
Honda Motor Co's NSX. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
17 / 25
Honda Motor Co's personal mobility concept self-driving car "Wander Stand". REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
18 / 25
A woman rides a Honda Motor UNI-CUB personal mobility device. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
19 / 25
Toyota Motor Corp's concept car Toyota KIKAI. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
20 / 25
The interior of the Nissan IDS concept car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
21 / 25
Mazda Motor Corp's RX-VISION car. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
22 / 25
Toyota Motor Corp's C-HR concept car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
23 / 25
Suzuki Motor's President Toshihiro Suzuki poses with the Suzuki Mighty Deck concept car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
24 / 25
Nissan Teatro for Dayz concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
25 / 25
