Tokyo Motor Show
Toyota Motor Corp's hydrogen fuel-cell concept car Toyota FCV PLUS. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Mitsubishi Motors' eX Concept electric crossover car. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Mercedes-Benz F 015 Luxury in Motion research car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Lexus's concept car LF-FC is revealed. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Sven Stein, Representative Director of Volkswagen Group Japan, apologizes at the start of a presentation. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Suzuki Motor's Feel Free Go cross motorbike. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Toyota Motor Corp's C-HR concept car is reflected in a mirror. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
BMW Group's M4 GTS sports car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd's personal mobility concept airbag car "Flesby". REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd's Sports Ride Concept vehicle. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Honda Neowing tricycle. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mercedes-Benz Vision Tokyo concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Daihatsu Motor Co. President Masanori Mitsui speaks next to its concept car NORIORI. The word NORIORI means in Japanese, "getting on and off". REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda (R) shakes hands with Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki during the presentation of the new Prius hybrid car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Toyota Motor Corp's S-FR concept car (L) and its new Prius hybrid car (2nd L) are on display. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The Nissan IDS concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Honda Motor Co's NSX. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Honda Motor Co's personal mobility concept self-driving car "Wander Stand". REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A woman rides a Honda Motor UNI-CUB personal mobility device. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Toyota Motor Corp's concept car Toyota KIKAI. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
The interior of the Nissan IDS concept car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mazda Motor Corp's RX-VISION car. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Toyota Motor Corp's C-HR concept car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Suzuki Motor's President Toshihiro Suzuki poses with the Suzuki Mighty Deck concept car. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Nissan Teatro for Dayz concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Next Slideshows
School for Santas
A Brazilian school shows men how to play Santa Claus during the Christmas season.
Team White House
The president meets America's sports elite.
Breeding China's pandas
Efforts to breed pandas has paid off for one center in China with 18 cubs born in 2015 alone.
Halloween for the dogs
Costumed canines at the annual Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.