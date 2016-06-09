Edition:
Tokyo toy show

Bandai Co's 1/72 scale plastic model of the Millennium Falcon from "Star Wars" is displayed at the International Tokyo Toy Show in Tokyo, Japan June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Takara Tomy's clock robot "Baku Shotaro" which can crack jokes, is seen at the International Tokyo Toy Show. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Folcart co's Godzilla Solar Mascots. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Takara Tomy's Smapon communication toys. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Takara Tomy's remote control BB-8 from "Star Wars". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Takara Tomy's figures of Kylo Ren and Storm Troopers from "Star Wars". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
A tablet shows a live image from an onboard camera of Takara Tomy's Plarail Dr. Yellow. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Sega Toys' Art Aquarium Prisrium F18. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Bandai Co's virtual pet toy Tamagotchi x mix. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
