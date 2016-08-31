Edition:
Tomato wars

A reveller lies in tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with tomato pulp during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with tomato pulp during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A reveller stands at a wall covered with tomato pulp during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) festival in Bunol near Valencia. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with tomato pulp during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with tomato pulp during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers on a truck throw tomatos into the crowd during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A reveller is covered with tomato pulp during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with tomato pulp during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

