Tomato wars
A reveller lies in tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers battle with tomato pulp during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers battle with tomato pulp during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A reveller stands at a wall covered with tomato pulp during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) festival in Bunol near Valencia. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers battle with tomato pulp during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers battle with tomato pulp during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers on a truck throw tomatos into the crowd during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A reveller is covered with tomato pulp during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers battle with tomato pulp during the annual 'Tomatina' (tomato fight) festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
