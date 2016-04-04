Edition:
Tomb sweeping day

An aerial view shows that people burn joss paper money as they pray at a public cemetery during Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Festival, in Fuzhou, Jiangxi Province, China, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A father holds hands with his son and as they walk over offerings and paper money while thousands of Yeh family members attend an annual worship ceremony to pay respects to their ancestors during the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Taoyuan, Taiwan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Members of the Yeh family burn offerings and paper money during an annual worship ceremony to pay respects to their ancestors on Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Taoyuan, Taiwan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A man from the Yeh family raises incense sticks during an annual worship ceremony to pay respects to their ancestors during the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Taoyuan, Taiwan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Yeh family members attend an annual worship ceremony to pay their respects to their ancestors during the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Taoyuan, Taiwan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A child from the Yeh family picks up offerings and paper money during an annual worship ceremony to pay respects to their ancestors during the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Taoyuan, Taiwan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A woman cries in front of a gravestone of her deceased relative during Qingming Festival or Tomb Sweeping Day at a cemetery in Beijing, China April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Thousands of Yeh family members attend an annual worship ceremony to pay respects to their ancestors during the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Taoyuan, Taiwan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Yeh family members lift up food offerings during an annual worship ceremony to pay respects to their ancestors during the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Taoyuan, Taiwan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Participants wear traditional costumes at a celebration to worship Yellow Emperor Xuan Yuan, who is considered by many to be the ancestor of the Chinese, during Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Festival, in Hangling county, Shaanxi Province, China, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Thousands of people surnamed Yeh attend an annual worship ceremony to pay respect to their ancestors on Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day, in Taoyuan, Taiwan April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A woman holding white chrysanthemum stands in front of a gravestone of her deceased relative during Qingming Festival or Tomb Sweeping Day at a cemetery in Beijing, China April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
