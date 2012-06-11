Edition:
Tony Awards

<p>Host Neil Patrick Harris performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Nina Arianda accepts the award for Best Performance By An Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her performance in 'Venus in Fur' during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Host Neil Patrick Harris performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Judith Light reacts after winning best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for 'Other Desert Cities', during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Elena Roger and singer Ricky Martin perform with the cast of "Evita" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Elena Roger and singer Ricky Martin perform with the cast of "Evita" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actor Raul Esparza performs with the cast of "Leap of Faith" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Steve Kazee and the cast of "Once" perform during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actor David Alan Grier performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actor Matthew Broderick performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Josh Young performs with the cast from "Jesus Christ Superstar" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actor Neil Patrick Harris performs with the cast of 'The Book of Mormon' during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Host Neil Patrick Harris performs during the opening act with Amanda Seyfried at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Steve Kazee accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for "Once" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Jessica Chastain presents an award during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman responds after his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, presented him a special Tony award during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Nina Arianda celebrates after winning the Tony award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her work in "Venus in Fur" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>James Corden performs from "One Man, Two Guvnors" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actor Richard Fleeshman watches Caissie Levy as they perform from the play "Ghost" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Neil Patrick Harris performs with actor Christian Borle and the cast of "Peter and the Starcatcher" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Elena Roger from the play "Evita" performs with singer Ricky Martin during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Host Neil Patrick Harris sticks out his tongue during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Writer Bruce Norris and producer Jordan Roth (R) of "Clybourne Park" accept the award for Best Play during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Ricky Martin performs with the cast of "Evita" during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Neil Patrick Harris performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actor Matthew Broderick performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Host Neil Patrick Harris performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman and producers of "Death of a Salesman" accept a Tony award for best revival of a play during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actor Neil Patrick Harris performs with the cast of 'The Book of Mormon' during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Nina Arianda and Steve Kazee pose backstage with their awards during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

<p>The cast of "Newsies" performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Actress Elena Roger from the play "Evita" performs during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman responds after his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, presented him a special Tony award during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Actress Judith Light holds her award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for 'Other Desert Cities', backstage during the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Singer Sheryl Crow arrives at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>Actress Ellen Barkin arrives at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

<p>Singer Ricky Martin arrives at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

<p>Actress Cynthia Nixon arrives at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

<p>Actor Jim Parsons arrives at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

<p>Singer Josh Groban arrives at the American Theatre Wing's 66th annual Tony Awards in New York, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

