Tony Awards
Neil Patrick Harris and the cast of Hedwig and the Angry Inch perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Neil Patrick Harris accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Hedwig and the Angry Inch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Producer David Binder (C) accepts the Award for Best Revival of a Musical along with the cast and crew of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Audra McDonald accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cast of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
(L to R) Rapper T.I., Hugh Jackman and LL Cool J perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Musician Sting performs The Last Ship. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Alan Cumming performs music from Cabaret. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sophie Okonedo accepts the Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for A Raisin in the Sun. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sutton Foster performs with the cast of Violet. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cast of Rocky performs Eye of the Tiger. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actors Jennie Barber (L) and Christine Dwyer perform a scene from Wicked. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bryan Cranston accepts the Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for All The Way. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Gladys Knight (L), Fantasia (C) and Patti LaBelle perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cast of Aladdin performs Friend Like Me. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Lena Hall accepts the Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Feature Role in a Musical for Hedwig and the Angry Inch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Show host Hugh Jackman performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cast of Bullets Over Broadway performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cast of Les Miserables performs Do You Hear the People Sing. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Idina Menzel performs If Then" from the musical Wicked. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jessie Mueller and Carole King perform music from the show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Orlando Bloom and Anna Gunn present an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cast of Violet performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sophie Okonedo accepts the Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for A Raisin in the Sun. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cast of Rocky performs Eye of the Tiger. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
James Monroe Iglehart accepts the Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Aladdin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cast of Aladdin performs Friend Like Me. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cast of Bullets Over Broadway performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Neil Patrick Harris and the cast of Hedwig and the Angry Inch perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Samuel L. Jackson takes a photo during arrivals. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Neil Patrick Harris and the cast from Hedwig and the Angry Inch. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The cast of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Clint Eastwood presents an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dule Hill performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cast of Rocky performs Eye of the Tiger. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Robert L. Freedman accepts the Award for Best Book of a Musical for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Neil Patrick Harris and the cast of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kenny Leon accepts the Award for Best Direction of a Play for A Raisin in the Sun. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The cast of Aladdin performs Friend Like Me. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Gladys Knight (L), Fantasia (C) and Patti LaBelle perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Best of French Open
Our top images from the French Open.
D-Day: Then and now
The beaches of Normandy during the allied landings and today.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
D-Day ceremonies
World leaders pay tribute to the veterans who 70 years ago stormed the beaches of Normandy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.