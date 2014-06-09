Tony Awards red carpet
Neil Patrick Harris arrives with his partner David Burtka. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Fran Drescher. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Patricia Clarkson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Zach Quinto. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Kate Mara. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Beth Behrs. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Daniel Radcliffe. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Vera Farmiga. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Chris O'Dowd. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Leighton Meester. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Ethan Hawke. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Lucy Liu. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Linda Emond. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Andrew
Actor Orlando Bloom. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Gladys Knight. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Questlove and guest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Bryan Cranston. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sting with wife Trudie Styler. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Adriane Lenox. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Sarah Greene. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Krystal Joy Brown. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Hip hop artist T.I. arrives with his daughter Deyjah Imani Harris. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Anna Gunn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Ben Vereen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Idina Menzel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Sutton Foster. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Fantasia Barrino. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Lena Hall. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rosie O'Donnell and Michelle Rounds. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Kevin Bacon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor RuPaul. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Tony Goldwyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Zach Braff. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Gloria Estefan and husband Emilio. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Samuel L. Jackson with wife LaTanya Richardson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Music executive Tommy Mottola and wife, singer Thalia. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Anika Noni Rose. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Kate Mara. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Kelli O'Hara. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Stephen Fry. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Patti Labelle. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Guys Choice Awards
Highlights from the Guys Choice Awards.
Griffith and Banderas split up
Melanie Griffith files for divorce from Antonio Banderas after 18 years of marriage.
Wowing Walmart
Walmart spares no expense for the big name stars performing at their annual shareholder meetings.
Music in the morning
Chart-toppers on Today and Good Morning America.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.