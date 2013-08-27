Top-earning celebrities
1: Madonna is the world's top-earning celebrity, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The pop star earned an estimated $125 million over the past year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Steven Spielberg earned $100 million. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
3: Simon Cowell earned $95 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
4: E L James, author of Fifty Shades of Grey, earned $95 million. REUTERS/Neil Hall
5: Howard Stern earned $95 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
6: Author James Patterson earned $91 million. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
7: Glenn Beck earned $90 million. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
8: Michael Bay earned $82 million. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
9: Jerry Bruckheimer earned $80 million. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
10: Lady Gaga earned $80 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
11: Tyler Perry earned $78 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
12: Tiger Woods earned $78 million. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
13: Oprah Winfrey earned $77 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
14: Robert Downey Jr. earned $75 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15: Dr. Phil McGraw earned $72 million. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
16: Roger Federer earned $71 million. REUTERS/John Sommers II
17: Dick Wolf earned $70 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
18: Rush Limbaugh earned $66 million. REUTERS/Micah Walter
19: Toby Keith earned $65 million. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
20: Mark Burnett earned $63 million. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
