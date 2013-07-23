Top-earning celebs under 30
1: Lady Gaga is once again the top-earning celebrity under the age of 30, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The singer earned $80 million over the past year. REUTERS/Tim Chong
2: Justin Bieber is second with earnings of $58 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3: Taylor Swift is third with $55 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
4: Calvin Harris is fourth with $46 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
5: Rihanna is fifth with $43 million. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
6: Katy Perry is sixth with $39 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
7: Adele is seventh with $25 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
8: Jennifer Lawrence is eighth with $26 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9: Kristen Stewart is ninth with $22 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
10: Taylor Lautner is tenth with $22 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
