Pictures | Tue Jul 23, 2013 | 12:10pm EDT

Top-earning celebs under 30

<p>1: Lady Gaga is once again the top-earning celebrity under the age of 30, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The singer earned $80 million over the past year. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

<p>2: Justin Bieber is second with earnings of $58 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>3: Taylor Swift is third with $55 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>4: Calvin Harris is fourth with $46 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>5: Rihanna is fifth with $43 million. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>6: Katy Perry is sixth with $39 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>7: Adele is seventh with $25 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>8: Jennifer Lawrence is eighth with $26 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>9: Kristen Stewart is ninth with $22 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>10: Taylor Lautner is tenth with $22 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

