Wed Oct 24, 2012

Top-earning dead celebrities

<p>1: Elizabeth Taylor tops the latest list of the highest-earning dead celebrities, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The late actress earned $210 million this past year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

<p>2: Michael Jackson earned $145 million. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

<p>3: Elvis Presley earned $55 million. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>4: Creator of the comic strip characters Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the rest of the "Peanuts" gang, Charles Schulz earned $37 million. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>5: Bob Marley earned $17 million. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon </p>

<p>6: John Lennon earned $12 million. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

<p>7: Marilyn Monroe earned $10 million. REUTERS/The Estate of John Vachon/Dover Publications, Inc</p>

<p>8: Albert Einstein earned $10 million. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>9: Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, earned $9 million. REUTERS/Handout </p>

<p>10: Steve McQueen earned $8 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

