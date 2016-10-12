Edition:
Top-earning dead celebrities

1: Michael Jackson is the highest-earning dead celebrity of 2016. The sale in March of Jackson's half of the Sony/ATV Music Publishing catalog for $750 million helped him top Forbes' annual list, and his total pretax earnings of $825 million ranks as the largest earnings this year by any celebrity dead or alive. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
2: Creator of the comic strip characters Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the rest of the "Peanuts" gang, Charles Schulz earned $48 million. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
3: Four-time Masters golf champion Arnold Palmer earned $40 million. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
4: Elvis Presley earned $27 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
5: Prince earned $25 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
6: Bob Marley earned $21 million. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2012
7: Dr. Seuss author Theodor Geisel earned $20 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
8: John Lennon earned $12 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 06, 2010
9: Albert Einstein earned $11.5 million. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2009
