Top-earning dead celebrities
1: Michael Jackson is the highest-earning dead celebrity of 2016. The sale in March of Jackson's half of the Sony/ATV Music Publishing catalog for $750 million helped him top Forbes' annual list, and his total pretax earnings of $825 million ranks as...more
2: Creator of the comic strip characters Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the rest of the "Peanuts" gang, Charles Schulz earned $48 million. REUTERS/File
3: Four-time Masters golf champion Arnold Palmer earned $40 million. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
4: Elvis Presley earned $27 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake
5: Prince earned $25 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake
6: Bob Marley earned $21 million. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon
7: Dr. Seuss author Theodor Geisel earned $20 million. REUTERS/Mike Blake
8: John Lennon earned $12 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar
9: Albert Einstein earned $11.5 million. REUTERS/File
