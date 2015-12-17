Edition:
Top Google searches of 2015

The historic Supreme Court ruling recognizing gay marriage at both the state and federal level was among the most searched news events on Google this year, with over 180 million searches. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Searches on the Paris attacks spread quickly around the world as news spread of the incidents with over 897 million searches. The day ended with the highest search interest in Paris in the history of Google. REUTERS/Philippe Wojaze

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
The Kansas City Royals winning the World Series garnered 144 million searches. Among the top questions during the series were 'When was the last time the Mets won the World Series?' and 'Who won the World Series in 2014?' Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, re-introduced herself to the world on the cover of Vanity Fair, leading to 366 million searches. "Who is Caitlyn Jenner?" the world asked. Jenner's announcement sparked more interest than ever before about the transgender community, with search terms such as "What is transgender?" and "Am I transgender?" REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Black Lives Matter was a social justice movement everyone was talking about in 2015, as evidenced by 189 million queries. A year after Michael Brown was killed in Ferguson, other names became popular search topics: Walter Scott, Freddie Gray, Laquan McDonald. Two slogans central to the protest movement became part of the national conversation, and popular search terms as well: "Hands up don't shoot" and "I can't breathe". REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
The plight of the migrants and Europe's refugee crisis resulted in over 23 million searches on Google. The top searched question on the crisis in the U.S. was 'What is a refugee?', while in Britain it was 'Why do immigrants come to Europe?'. In Hungary the top question was 'How should Christians respond to the migrant crisis?' REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
The first visit by Pope Francis to the United States resulted in 14 million searches. Among the top questions during the Pope's visit were 'Where is the Pope staying in New York?' and 'What roads will be closed for the Pope?' REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Mass shootings in Charleston, Chattanooga, Oregon, Colorado Springs, San Bernardino and elsewhere resulted in over 160 million Google searches this year. Following the shootings in San Bernardino, searches for gun control outpaced searches for gun shops, which normally lead across the U.S. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
In just a few short days, Adele's song "Hello" became one of the most popular music videos of the year. Adele also became the fastest-trending musician on search with the release of her new album "25", with over 439 million searches on Google. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2013
Anticipation for the release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", the latest instalment of the rebooted franchise, resulted in over 155 million Google searches. The first official trailer, released in October, is one of the most-viewed movie trailers of all time. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
The passing of well-known personalities, such as actor Leonard Nimoy, author Oliver Sacks, civil rights leader Julian Bond and Yankees great Yogi Berra combined to garner for over 123 million searches on Google this year. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2010
The "fight of the century" between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao resulted in 216 million Google searches. Among the top questions on the fight 'What time does the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight start?' and What channel is Mayweather vs. Pacquiao on?' Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
The primary race towards the 2016 presidential election has garnered over 338 million searches on Google, with Ben Carson and Donald Trump leading searches on the Republican side, while Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders lead on the Democratic end. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
The killing of Cecil the Lion by Minnesota dentist Walter James Palmer resulted in over 32 million searches. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
The historic Iran nuclear deal announced in July resulted in over 20 million searches. "Why is the Iran deal bad?" and "Why is the Iran deal good?" were among the most popular search questions. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
NASA announced it had discovered briny water flowing on Mars, prompting over 10 million searches. Among popular questions about the Red Planet, which was previously considered to be arid and incapable of supporting life: "How long does it take to get to Mars?" and "What is the temperature on Mars?" REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/Handout

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
The pregnancy of the Duchess of Cambridge, speculation of baby names, and the May 2 birth of Charlotte Elizabeth Diana resulted in 105 million searches. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
The earthquake in Nepal, which killed approximately 9,000 people, resulted in over 85 million searches. "How can I help Nepal?" was the most popular question on Google the day of the quake. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
The Women's World Cup in Canada scored big in 2015, with 113 million searches on Google. Search interest in the tournament was nearly double compared to the 2011 tourney. Team USA scored big in individual player searches - the top three were Hope Solo, Alex Morgan and Abby Wambach of the U.S., followed by Nahomi Kawasumi of Japan, and Laure Boulleau of France. But the series wasn't without controversy: one of the most searched topics was "Why is the Women's World Cup on turf?" Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
The restoration of relations between Cuba and the United States amassed more than 27 million searches. The thawing of diplomatic relations meant searches for travel to the island spiked, with Googlers interested in Cuban destinations, "When can Americans begin flying to Cuba?" and "What museums or landmarks should you visit in Cuba?" REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, admitted to installing a software program in its diesel engines intended to defeat regulatory emissions tests, leading to 13 million searches on the topic. The world wanted to know if the resulting recall would affect them, with search terms such as "Is my VW recalled?" and "How does the VW defeat device work?" REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
The changing of the late-night thrones, with both David Letterman and Jon Stewart leaving their respective shows, accounted for over 141 million searches. "Who will replace Jon Stewart?", "When is David Letterman's last night?" and "Who is Trevor Noah?" were among the most popular search terms on the subject. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
