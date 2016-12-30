Top Google searches of 2016
1. Pokemon Go: The blockbuster game, released in July and developed by Niantic, uses augmented reality and GPS mapping to make animated characters appear in the real world. Players walk around real-life neighborhoods while seeking virtual Pokemon...more
2. iPhone 7: In September, Apple unveiled an iPhone 7 that features a high-resolution camera and the option of a jet-black glossy finish but notably lacks the traditional analog headphone jack. REUTERS/Issei Kato
3. Donald Trump: The Republican president-elect, who will be sworn in on Jan. 20, ran an unconventional and controversial campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump, who was accused of racism and misogyny during the campaign, made promises such...more
4. Prince: The music superstar was found dead in his home in a Minneapolis suburb in April after an accidental, self-administered overdose of an opioid painkiller. The intensely private musician, whose hits included "Purple Rain" and "When Doves...more
5. Powerball: The record $1.6-billion jackpot in January was the largest lottery prize ever offered in North America, and no other lottery in the world had ever featured a jackpot of that size that could be won on a single ticket. Three winning...more
6. David Bowie: David Bowie, the visionary British rock star who coupled hits such as "Space Oddity" with trend-setting pop personas like "Ziggy Stardust," died at age 69 in January of liver cancer, just two days after releasing what appears to be...more
7. Deadpool: Marvel's Rated R anti-hero movie, starring Ryan Reynolds, tells the story of former Special Forces agent turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who undergoes a rogue experiment to treat his cancer. The operation leaves him scarred but also with...more
8. Olympics: The Olympics and the 2014 World Cup, which Brazil also hosted, were meant to showcase its arrival on the world stage. Instead, Brazil's economy, and the popular leftist government that presided over its boom years, began to unravel, as...more
9. Slither.io: The massive multiplayer online game lets users control a snake avatar, consuming multicolored pellets as they attempt to grow the longest snake against other users playing the game in real time. REUTERS/David McNew
10. Suicide Squad: The DC Comics anti-hero movie, released in August, follows a rogue group of anti-heroes with special powers - Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Boomerang, Killer Croc and El Diablo - who are held hostage by Gotham's government to use as...more
