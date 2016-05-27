Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S
Co-champion Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar (C) and family members celebrate after the final round at the 89th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland May 26, 2016. Nihar Janga, a fifth-grader from Austin, Texas, and Jairam...more
Nihar Saireddy Janga of Austin, TX, leaps for joy upon spelling the last word to become a co-champion. The late-night duel twice saw Nihar, 11, fail to capitalize on mistakes by Jairam, 13, and claim the title outright. They ended co-winners when...more
Co-champions Nihar Saireddy Janga and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar (R) hold their trophy. Jairam and Nihar will each receive a $40,000 cash prize. The tie is the third in a row in the Bee, a U.S. institution since 1925. The contest had instituted a...more
Co-champion Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar and family members celebrate after the final round. "I'm just speechless," Jairam told reporters after the contest that was televised on cable network ESPN and repeatedly saw the audience in a hotel ballroom burst...more
Co-champions Nihar Saireddy Janga (2nd R) and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar are swept up into the arms of family members upon completion of the final round. Nihar, the youngest champion since 2002, thanked his mother and added: "I can't say anything. I'm...more
Co-champions Nihar Saireddy Janga (L) and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar hold their trophy. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sylvie Lamontagne of Lakewood, Colorado, reacts while trying to spell a word during the final round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Akash Vukoti, 6, of San Angelo, Texas, the youngest contestant at the National Spelling Bee, takes his turn during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Akash Vukoti, 6, of San Angelo, Texas, the youngest contestant at the National Spelling Bee, gets a high-five after successfully spelling a word during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Dr. Jacques Bailly, the event pronouncer, reads from a dictionary during a break. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Smrithi Upadhyayula of Coppell, Texas, ponders a word during the final round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A participant yawns during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Cameron Keith, 10, of Boulder, Colorado, concentrates as he competes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Emily Sun of Boston, Massachusetts, shows her relief after a correct spelling during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Akash Vukoti, 6, of San Angelo, Texas, the youngest contestant at the National Spelling Bee, looks up as he awaits his turn. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ramon Padua from Guam gives a thumbs up as he competes in a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Relatives take photos as students take the stage for a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kyle Skinner from Eldridge, Iowa, competes in a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Bryan Keck of Dubuque, Iowa, reacts after an incorrect spelling during a preliminary round. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The championship trophy sits in front of a video screen as a student competes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
