Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 17, 2013 | 3:40pm EST

Top-selling albums of 2013

<p>1. Justin Timberlake's The 20/20 Experience is the top-selling album of 2013, according to Billboard. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

1. Justin Timberlake's The 20/20 Experience is the top-selling album of 2013, according to Billboard. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

1. Justin Timberlake's The 20/20 Experience is the top-selling album of 2013, according to Billboard. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
1 / 30
<p>2. Taylor Swift, Red. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

2. Taylor Swift, Red. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

2. Taylor Swift, Red. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Close
2 / 30
<p>3. One Direction, Take Me Home. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

3. One Direction, Take Me Home. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

3. One Direction, Take Me Home. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
3 / 30
<p>4. Bruno Mars, Unorthodox Jukebox. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

4. Bruno Mars, Unorthodox Jukebox. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

4. Bruno Mars, Unorthodox Jukebox. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
4 / 30
<p>5. Mumford &amp; Sons, Babel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

5. Mumford & Sons, Babel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

5. Mumford & Sons, Babel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 30
<p>6. Imagine Dragons, Night Visions. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

6. Imagine Dragons, Night Visions. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

6. Imagine Dragons, Night Visions. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 30
<p>7. Florida Georgia Line, Here's To The Good Times. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

7. Florida Georgia Line, Here's To The Good Times. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

7. Florida Georgia Line, Here's To The Good Times. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 30
<p>8. Pink, The Truth About Love. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

8. Pink, The Truth About Love. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

8. Pink, The Truth About Love. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 30
<p>9. Luke Bryan, Crash My Party. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

9. Luke Bryan, Crash My Party. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

9. Luke Bryan, Crash My Party. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 30
<p>10. Rihanna, Unapologetic. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

10. Rihanna, Unapologetic. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

10. Rihanna, Unapologetic. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 30
<p>11. Drake, Nothing Was The Same. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

11. Drake, Nothing Was The Same. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

11. Drake, Nothing Was The Same. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
11 / 30
<p>12. Jay Z, Magna Carta... Holy Grail. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

12. Jay Z, Magna Carta... Holy Grail. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

12. Jay Z, Magna Carta... Holy Grail. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
12 / 30
<p>13. The Lumineers, The Lumineers. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

13. The Lumineers, The Lumineers. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

13. The Lumineers, The Lumineers. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
13 / 30
<p>14. Phillip Phillips, The World From The Side Of The Moon. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

14. Phillip Phillips, The World From The Side Of The Moon. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

14. Phillip Phillips, The World From The Side Of The Moon. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
14 / 30
<p>15. Macklemore &amp; Ryan Lewis, The Heist. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

15. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, The Heist. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

15. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, The Heist. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 30
<p>16. Eminem, The Marshall Mathers LP 2. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh</p>

16. Eminem, The Marshall Mathers LP 2. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

16. Eminem, The Marshall Mathers LP 2. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh

Close
16 / 30
<p>17. Blake Shelton, Based On A True Story... REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

17. Blake Shelton, Based On A True Story... REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

17. Blake Shelton, Based On A True Story... REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
17 / 30
<p>18. Jason Aldean, Night Train. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

18. Jason Aldean, Night Train. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

18. Jason Aldean, Night Train. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
18 / 30
<p>19. Daft Punk, Random Access Memories. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

19. Daft Punk, Random Access Memories. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

19. Daft Punk, Random Access Memories. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
19 / 30
<p>20. Pitch Perfect, Soundtrack. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

20. Pitch Perfect, Soundtrack. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

20. Pitch Perfect, Soundtrack. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
20 / 30
<p>21. Adele, 21. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

21. Adele, 21. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

21. Adele, 21. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 30
<p>22. Maroon 5, Overexposed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

22. Maroon 5, Overexposed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

22. Maroon 5, Overexposed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
22 / 30
<p>23. fun., Some Nights. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

23. fun., Some Nights. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

23. fun., Some Nights. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 30
<p>24. Kendrick Lamar, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

24. Kendrick Lamar, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

24. Kendrick Lamar, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
24 / 30
<p>25. Alicia Keys, Girl On Fire. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

25. Alicia Keys, Girl On Fire. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

25. Alicia Keys, Girl On Fire. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 30
<p>26. Rod Stewart, Merry Christmas, Baby. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix</p>

26. Rod Stewart, Merry Christmas, Baby. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

26. Rod Stewart, Merry Christmas, Baby. REUTERS/Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix

Close
26 / 30
<p>27. Hunter Hayes, Hunter Hayes. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

27. Hunter Hayes, Hunter Hayes. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

27. Hunter Hayes, Hunter Hayes. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
27 / 30
<p>28. Michael Buble, To Be Loved. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

28. Michael Buble, To Be Loved. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

28. Michael Buble, To Be Loved. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
28 / 30
<p>29. Little Big Town, Tornado. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

29. Little Big Town, Tornado. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

29. Little Big Town, Tornado. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
29 / 30
<p>30. Les Miserables, Soundtrack. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

30. Les Miserables, Soundtrack. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, December 17, 2013

30. Les Miserables, Soundtrack. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
How to be a butler

How to be a butler

Next Slideshows

How to be a butler

How to be a butler

Demand for British-trained butlers has surged in areas such as China, Russia and the Middle East.

Dec 17 2013
Sochi's gay scene

Sochi's gay scene

During Soviet times, Sochi gained a reputation for tolerance but the city's once vibrant gay scene has been shrinking as Russia prepares to host the 2014...

Dec 17 2013
The teachings of Mao

The teachings of Mao

At a school in a remote part of central China, the day starts with a pre-dawn jog, some revolutionary songs and then an activity long since forgotten at other...

Dec 16 2013
Snow in the Middle East

Snow in the Middle East

Snow blankets the cities of the Middle East.

Dec 13 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast