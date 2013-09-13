Top SWAT team
An officer from Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office climbs a portion of an obstacle course during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. The two-day, seven course competition draws...more
An officer from Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office climbs a portion of an obstacle course during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. The two-day, seven course competition draws S.W.A.T. teams from all over the country. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
Members of the Glendale Police Department scale a wall along the Jungle Trail course while competing in the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
Members of the Glendale Police Department scale a wall along the Jungle Trail course while competing in the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
A member of the Glendale Police Department jumps out of a tube along the Jungle Trail course while competing in the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
A member of the Glendale Police Department jumps out of a tube along the Jungle Trail course while competing in the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
Members of the Glendale Police Department lift a dummy in a stretcher along the Jungle Trail course during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
Members of the Glendale Police Department lift a dummy in a stretcher along the Jungle Trail course during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
Brendon Johnson (L) and Tony Holguin (R) of the Fremont Police Department compete during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
Brendon Johnson (L) and Tony Holguin (R) of the Fremont Police Department compete during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
Don Ryan of Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office looks through binoculars during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
Don Ryan of Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office looks through binoculars during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
Members of the Glendale Police Department compete along the Jungle Trail course during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
Members of the Glendale Police Department compete along the Jungle Trail course during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
Members of the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office compete in the Sniper/Long Gun competition during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
Members of the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office compete in the Sniper/Long Gun competition during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
A member of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office emerges from a trench during the Jungle Trail course while competing in the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson more
A member of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office emerges from a trench during the Jungle Trail course while competing in the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
An officer that declined to give his name competes during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
An officer that declined to give his name competes during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
Police officers change targets during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
Police officers change targets during the Best in the West 2013 Invitational S.W.A.T. Competition in San Jose, California September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Josh Edelson
Next Slideshows
New Jersey boardwalk blaze
A fire destroys several blocks of Seaside Park.
Costa Concordia from above
The wrecked Costa Concordia cruise ship could be upright again next week, nearly two years after the liner capsized and killed at least 30 people off the...
The Scotland-England border
Next year, a referendum will take place on Scottish independence. A look at life and landscapes around the English-Scottish border.
The Syrian front
Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.