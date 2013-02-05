Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 5, 2013 | 12:25pm EST

Top tech billionaires

<p>1: Microsoft founder Bill Gates is the richest of the tech titans with a net worth of $61 billion, according to Forbes. All figures based on 2012 data. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

1: Microsoft founder Bill Gates is the richest of the tech titans with a net worth of $61 billion, according to Forbes. All figures based on 2012 data. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

1: Microsoft founder Bill Gates is the richest of the tech titans with a net worth of $61 billion, according to Forbes. All figures based on 2012 data. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
1 / 14
<p>2: Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is second with $36 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

2: Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is second with $36 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

2: Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is second with $36 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
2 / 14
<p>3 and 4: Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are each worth $18.7 billion. REUTERS/Jacob Silberberg</p>

3 and 4: Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are each worth $18.7 billion. REUTERS/Jacob Silberberg

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

3 and 4: Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are each worth $18.7 billion. REUTERS/Jacob Silberberg

Close
3 / 14
<p>5: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $18.4 billion. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

5: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $18.4 billion. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

5: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $18.4 billion. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
4 / 14
<p>6: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a net worth of $17.5 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

6: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a net worth of $17.5 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

6: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a net worth of $17.5 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
5 / 14
<p>7: Michael Dell has a net worth of $15.9 billion. REUTERS/Molly Riley</p>

7: Michael Dell has a net worth of $15.9 billion. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

7: Michael Dell has a net worth of $15.9 billion. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Close
6 / 14
<p>7: Wipro Chairman Azim Premji also has a net worth of $15.9. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

7: Wipro Chairman Azim Premji also has a net worth of $15.9. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

7: Wipro Chairman Azim Premji also has a net worth of $15.9. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
7 / 14
<p>9: Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has a net worth of $15.7 billion. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

9: Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has a net worth of $15.7 billion. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

9: Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has a net worth of $15.7 billion. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 14
<p>10: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has a net worth of $14.2 billion. REUTERS/Anthony P. Bolante</p>

10: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has a net worth of $14.2 billion. REUTERS/Anthony P. Bolante

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

10: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has a net worth of $14.2 billion. REUTERS/Anthony P. Bolante

Close
9 / 14
<p>11: Baidu co-founder Robin Li has a net worth of $10.2 billion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

11: Baidu co-founder Robin Li has a net worth of $10.2 billion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

11: Baidu co-founder Robin Li has a net worth of $10.2 billion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 14
<p>12: Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs, has a net worth of $9 billion. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

12: Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs, has a net worth of $9 billion. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

12: Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs, has a net worth of $9 billion. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
11 / 14
<p>13: SAS software co-founder James Goodnight has a net worth of $7.3 billion. REUTERS/Jason Arthurs</p>

13: SAS software co-founder James Goodnight has a net worth of $7.3 billion. REUTERS/Jason Arthurs

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

13: SAS software co-founder James Goodnight has a net worth of $7.3 billion. REUTERS/Jason Arthurs

Close
12 / 14
<p>14: SAP software co-founder Hasso Plattner has a net worth of $7.2 billion. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

14: SAP software co-founder Hasso Plattner has a net worth of $7.2 billion. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

14: SAP software co-founder Hasso Plattner has a net worth of $7.2 billion. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Close
13 / 14
<p>15: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has a net worth of $6.9 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Medina/Pool</p>

15: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has a net worth of $6.9 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Medina/Pool

Tuesday, February 05, 2013

15: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has a net worth of $6.9 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Medina/Pool

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
The bones of Richard III

The bones of Richard III

Next Slideshows

The bones of Richard III

The bones of Richard III

The body of the last English king to die in battle is found.

Feb 05 2013
Animal friends

Animal friends

Friends can come in all shapes, sizes and sometimes even species. A look at animals who form just such a special bond.

Feb 04 2013
Lights out at the Super Bowl

Lights out at the Super Bowl

Scenes from the third quarter power outage at the Superdome.

Feb 04 2013
Ravens win Super Bowl

Ravens win Super Bowl

The Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in New Orleans.

Feb 03 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast