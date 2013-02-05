Top tech billionaires
1: Microsoft founder Bill Gates is the richest of the tech titans with a net worth of $61 billion, according to Forbes. All figures based on 2012 data. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
1: Microsoft founder Bill Gates is the richest of the tech titans with a net worth of $61 billion, according to Forbes. All figures based on 2012 data. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2: Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is second with $36 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
2: Oracle CEO Larry Ellison is second with $36 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
3 and 4: Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are each worth $18.7 billion. REUTERS/Jacob Silberberg
3 and 4: Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are each worth $18.7 billion. REUTERS/Jacob Silberberg
5: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $18.4 billion. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
5: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $18.4 billion. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
6: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a net worth of $17.5 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
6: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a net worth of $17.5 billion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
7: Michael Dell has a net worth of $15.9 billion. REUTERS/Molly Riley
7: Michael Dell has a net worth of $15.9 billion. REUTERS/Molly Riley
7: Wipro Chairman Azim Premji also has a net worth of $15.9. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
7: Wipro Chairman Azim Premji also has a net worth of $15.9. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
9: Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has a net worth of $15.7 billion. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
9: Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has a net worth of $15.7 billion. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
10: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has a net worth of $14.2 billion. REUTERS/Anthony P. Bolante
10: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has a net worth of $14.2 billion. REUTERS/Anthony P. Bolante
11: Baidu co-founder Robin Li has a net worth of $10.2 billion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
11: Baidu co-founder Robin Li has a net worth of $10.2 billion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
12: Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs, has a net worth of $9 billion. REUTERS/Larry Downing
12: Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs, has a net worth of $9 billion. REUTERS/Larry Downing
13: SAS software co-founder James Goodnight has a net worth of $7.3 billion. REUTERS/Jason Arthurs
13: SAS software co-founder James Goodnight has a net worth of $7.3 billion. REUTERS/Jason Arthurs
14: SAP software co-founder Hasso Plattner has a net worth of $7.2 billion. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
14: SAP software co-founder Hasso Plattner has a net worth of $7.2 billion. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
15: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has a net worth of $6.9 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Medina/Pool
15: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has a net worth of $6.9 billion. REUTERS/Miguel Medina/Pool
Next Slideshows
The bones of Richard III
The body of the last English king to die in battle is found.
Animal friends
Friends can come in all shapes, sizes and sometimes even species. A look at animals who form just such a special bond.
Lights out at the Super Bowl
Scenes from the third quarter power outage at the Superdome.
Ravens win Super Bowl
The Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in New Orleans.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.