Top tourist sites
1. The Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap, Cambodia leads the rankings for world's top landmarks, according to TripAdvisor reviewers. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
2. The Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Cusco, Peru. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
3. The Taj Mahal in Agra, India. REUTERS/Stringer
4. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Mosab Omar
5. The Basilica of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
6. St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
7. The Duomo, or Milan Cathedral, in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
8. Alcatraz Island's former federal prison in San Francisco Bay, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
9. The Christ the Redeemer statue atop of Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
10. The Golden Gate Bridge on San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
11. The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
12. The Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
13. Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
14. The Alhambra palace and fortress in Granada, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
15. The Byzantine monument of Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya, now a museum, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
16. Charles Bridge over the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/Petr Josek
17. The Great Wall in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
18. The Abraham Lincoln Memorial and Reflecting Pool in Washington. REUTERS/Jason Reed
19. The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, in Dubai. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
20. The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
