Mon May 20, 2013

Tornado chasers

<p>Storm chaser videographer and photographer Brad Mack records a tornado near a home in South Haven, in Kansas May 19, 2013. A massive storm front swept north through the central United States on Sunday, hammering the region with fist-sized hail, blinding rain and tornadoes, including a half-mile wide twister that struck near Oklahoma City. News reports said at least one person had died. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s mobile doppler radar mounted on the back of a truck tracks a tornadic thunderstorm passing over Clearwater, in Kansas May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>Lightning from a tornadic thunderstorm passing over Clearwater, Kansas strikes at an open field May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>A supercell storm west of Newcastle, Texas tries to build up strength April 9, 2013. Many of the storms in Tornado Alley that were forecast to be severe this week were taken out by a cold front from Canada. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>A car races by at high speed to get away from a rotating supercell storm west of Newcastle, Texas April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>A funnel cloud is spotted moving east over Highway 5 near Rosebud, Arkansas April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>Storm chaser Brad Mack from Buena Park California videotapes a rotating supercell storm west of Newcastle, Texas April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>A tornado makes its way through farmlands near Rush Center, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>A tornado makes its way through farmlands near Rush Center, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack looks at radar for storms, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, in Kansas April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack shoots a tornado as it makes its way over the 135 freeway near Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>Two funnel clouds are seen over Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>Huge tornadic super cells form in the skies near the area of Apache, Oklahoma April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>Storm chaser photographers Brad Mack (R) and Gene Blevins take photos of lightning from a tornadic super cell near Apache City, Oklahoma April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>A trailer flies through the air as a tornado sweeps through the Dallas-Fort Worth area April 3, 2012 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Reuters TV/NBC/Handout</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>This handout image courtesy of NOAA shows a map of areas with high rotational velocity using data from agency's network of NEXRAD radar installations, processed by the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma. REUTERS/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/Handout</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>A man looks at a watersprout in the sea near Bitung, in the Indonesia's north Sulawesi province, May 12, 2009. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>A supercell that became a Tornadic vortex signature (TVS) lights up the night sky with lightning over Amarillo, Texas, late May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>A water spout, a huge funnel-shaped cloud, moves across ships at sea just several hundred metres south of the coast of Singapore May 25, 2007. REUTERS/Mia Shanley</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

<p>A bent basketball goal stands in a park next to a bare tree after a devastating tornado hit Joplin, Missouri May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ed Zurga</p>

Monday, May 20, 2013

