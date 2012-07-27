Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 27, 2012 | 11:05am EDT

Tornado hits New York

<p>Jessica Stansfield poses for a photo below an enormous uprooted tree after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. Severe thunderstorms unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across parts of the Midwest and Northeast on Thursday, grounding hundreds of flights and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. The storms spawned a tornado that touched down in Elmira, New York, damaging a mall and a local country club, the National Weather Service said. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

Jessica Stansfield poses for a photo below an enormous uprooted tree after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. Severe thunderstorms unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across parts of the Midwest and Northeast on...more

Friday, July 27, 2012

Jessica Stansfield poses for a photo below an enormous uprooted tree after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. Severe thunderstorms unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across parts of the Midwest and Northeast on Thursday, grounding hundreds of flights and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. The storms spawned a tornado that touched down in Elmira, New York, damaging a mall and a local country club, the National Weather Service said. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
1 / 14
<p>A car drives past fallen trees on a street in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

A car drives past fallen trees on a street in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

A car drives past fallen trees on a street in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
2 / 14
<p>A bent stop sign is pictured the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

A bent stop sign is pictured the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

A bent stop sign is pictured the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
3 / 14
<p>Flattened street signs are pictured after they were hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

Flattened street signs are pictured after they were hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

Flattened street signs are pictured after they were hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
4 / 14
<p>Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
5 / 14
<p>Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
6 / 14
<p>Utility company workers repair damage to power lines the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster </p>

Utility company workers repair damage to power lines the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

Utility company workers repair damage to power lines the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
7 / 14
<p>Elmer Decker (L) and friend Marlene White survey damage to their residence the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

Elmer Decker (L) and friend Marlene White survey damage to their residence the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

Elmer Decker (L) and friend Marlene White survey damage to their residence the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
8 / 14
<p>Downed trees cover a car and reach across the street the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

Downed trees cover a car and reach across the street the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

Downed trees cover a car and reach across the street the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
9 / 14
<p>A crushed automobile is seen the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

A crushed automobile is seen the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

A crushed automobile is seen the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
10 / 14
<p>A utility worker repairs damage to power lines the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster </p>

A utility worker repairs damage to power lines the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

A utility worker repairs damage to power lines the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
11 / 14
<p>Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

Downed power lines and trees are pictured on a street in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
12 / 14
<p>Jeff Grist (2nd R) and Gary Dunning (R) survey the damage to Dunning's business after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

Jeff Grist (2nd R) and Gary Dunning (R) survey the damage to Dunning's business after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

Jeff Grist (2nd R) and Gary Dunning (R) survey the damage to Dunning's business after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
13 / 14
<p>Gary Dunning surveys the damage to his business, after the town was hit by a tornado, in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster</p>

Gary Dunning surveys the damage to his business, after the town was hit by a tornado, in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Friday, July 27, 2012

Gary Dunning surveys the damage to his business, after the town was hit by a tornado, in Elmira, New York July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Victim of Canadian killer buried

Victim of Canadian killer buried

Next Slideshows

Victim of Canadian killer buried

Victim of Canadian killer buried

Family members bury slain student Jun Lin, whose murder police believe was filmed and posted in a gruesome online video by small-time Canadian porn actor Luka...

Jul 26 2012
Beijing under water

Beijing under water

Beijing suffers its heaviest rains in sixty years.

Jul 26 2012
Mrs. Kim Jong-un

Mrs. Kim Jong-un

The North Korean leader ties the knot.

Jul 25 2012
Countdown to London

Countdown to London

London ahead of the Olympic games.

Jul 27 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast