Pictures | Mon Sep 2, 2013 | 11:35am EDT

Tornado hits Tokyo

<p>Shuttlecocks are scattered inside a damaged gymnasium at Hokuyo junior high school after what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Monday, September 02, 2013

<p>Residents walk next to fallen power poles damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Men remove debris from the roof of a house damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>A police officer walks next to houses damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>A gymnasium damaged by what seemed to be a tornado is seen at Hokuyo junior high school in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Residents walk over fallen power poles damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>An overturned car and houses damaged by what seemed to be a tornado are seen in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Branches are seen stuck in a cable after what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>A helicopter flies above steel stuck in electric cables after what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Residents walk next to fallen power poles damaged by what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

