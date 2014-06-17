Tornado levels town
An exercise bike is pictured surrounded by debris in the town of Pilger, Nebraska, following a tornado, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A damaged vehicle is pictured in the town of Pilger, Nebraska, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A man walks through debris in Pilger, Nebraska, following a tornado, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Residents line up outside Pilger, Nebraska as they wait to be temporarily allowed into the town to try to recover any valuables, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
People look through debris in Pilger, Nebraska, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Denis Gentrup, 72, rests atop his roof while he and others repair it after a tornado hit his property between Pilger and Wisner Nebraska, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
People look through debris in Pilger, Nebraska, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Debris is pictured in the town of Pilger, Nebraska, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Spencer Batenhorst, 10, and his mother Tammie look for kittens they heard among storm debris at the home of Mary Ann Wemhoff outside of Pilger, Nebraska, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Debris is pictured in the town of Pilger, Nebraska, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Debris is pictured in the town of Pilger, Nebraska, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Friends and family work to clean up debris at the home of Mary Ann Wemhoff outside of Pilger, Nebraska, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Tammie Batenhorst helps clean up storm debris at the rural home of Mary Ann Wemhoff outside of Pilger, Nebraska, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Debris is pictured in the town of Pilger, Nebraska, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Spencer Batenhorst, 10, looks for kittens that he heard among debris at the home of Mary Ann Wemhoff outside of Pilger, Nebraska, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Chaplains of the Central Christiano Nueva Viva church in Norfolk hand out bottled water to people following evacuation orders in Pilger, Nebraska, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
