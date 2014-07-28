Edition:
Tornado outside Boston

A collapsed roof is seen with damaged automobiles at a car workshop on Herman Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Monday, July 28, 2014
A worker cuts a tree from on top of a storm-damaged car on Beach Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Women walk past a fallen tree after a storm on Wilson Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A man tours the storm damage by bicycle on Taft Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Boston Police Department officers investigate storm damage along Taft Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A woman looks at her neighbours' properties from her porch on Taft Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Fallen trees litter the lawn in front of City Hall on Broadway in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A man walks amid cleanup crews on Vinal Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Pedestrians walk past storm cleanup crews on Beach Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A woman looks out to her neighbours' storm-damaged properties on Taft Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Two boys sweep storm debris from the sidewalk on Cheever Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Utility workers respond to storm damage on Vinal Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A Revere Police officer coordinates with Boston Police officers to address storm damage on Taft Street in Revere, Massachusetts, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

