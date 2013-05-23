Tornado tears through Oklahoma
The clouds of a thunderstorm roll over neighborhoods heavily damaged in a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The clouds of a thunderstorm roll over neighborhoods heavily damaged in a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sarah Dick reads a Doctor Seuss book to her three-year-old daughter Jadyn at the driveway of her tornado-destroyed house in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sarah Dick reads a Doctor Seuss book to her three-year-old daughter Jadyn at the driveway of her tornado-destroyed house in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Junior Morales (L), 11, and his cousin David Manazano, 13, look at damage caused to their aunt's house while helping to salvage family belongings in Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Junior Morales (L), 11, and his cousin David Manazano, 13, look at damage caused to their aunt's house while helping to salvage family belongings in Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A pile of destroyed cars of teachers sits outside Briarwood elementary school in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A pile of destroyed cars of teachers sits outside Briarwood elementary school in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Student backpacks are seen in a tornado-damaged Briarwood elementary school classroom in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Student backpacks are seen in a tornado-damaged Briarwood elementary school classroom in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A bird flies over destroyed cars of teachers lying in the pond next to Briarwood elementary school in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A bird flies over destroyed cars of teachers lying in the pond next to Briarwood elementary school in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A sign outside the Plaza Towers elementary school, where seven children died in a tornado, says today was to be "Super Kids Day" in Moore, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A sign outside the Plaza Towers elementary school, where seven children died in a tornado, says today was to be "Super Kids Day" in Moore, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Star Wars movie character mannequin stands outside a tornado destroyed house in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. The owner of the house collected movie memorabilia. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Star Wars movie character mannequin stands outside a tornado destroyed house in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. The owner of the house collected movie memorabilia. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rae Kittrell holds her son Rylan, who turned one-year-old today, a block away from her house in Moore, May 22, 2013. Kittrell's house survived the tornado. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Rae Kittrell holds her son Rylan, who turned one-year-old today, a block away from her house in Moore, May 22, 2013. Kittrell's house survived the tornado. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A tornado-damaged bedroom with clothes hanging in the closet is pictured in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A tornado-damaged bedroom with clothes hanging in the closet is pictured in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ethan, 7, carries books he recovered from his damaged house in Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ethan, 7, carries books he recovered from his damaged house in Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Volunteers form a chain as they retrieve clothing and other household items at a home destroyed by a tornado, across the street from the Plaza Towers elementary school in Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Volunteers form a chain as they retrieve clothing and other household items at a home destroyed by a tornado, across the street from the Plaza Towers elementary school in Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Joe Bell recovers a mixer in his kitchen in his tornado-destroyed house in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Joe Bell recovers a mixer in his kitchen in his tornado-destroyed house in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A sign reads "God Bless Moore" as workers make repairs to the Warren theatre after the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A sign reads "God Bless Moore" as workers make repairs to the Warren theatre after the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A flag is placed in the foundation of a flattened home day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A flag is placed in the foundation of a flattened home day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Danielle Stephan holds boyfriend Thomas Layton as they pause between salvaging through the remains of a family member's home one day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Danielle Stephan holds boyfriend Thomas Layton as they pause between salvaging through the remains of a family member's home one day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The head of a doll is seen in the debris of a home a day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The head of a doll is seen in the debris of a home a day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, Oklahoma, in the outskirts of Oklahoma City, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Men lift a wall in an effort to salvage belongings from their tornado-ravaged homes in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Men lift a wall in an effort to salvage belongings from their tornado-ravaged homes in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Resident Taylor Tennyson sits in the front yard as family members salvage the remains from their home which was left devastated by a tornado in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Resident Taylor Tennyson sits in the front yard as family members salvage the remains from their home which was left devastated by a tornado in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man carries his belongings through debris after the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man carries his belongings through debris after the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Overturned cars are seen after a huge tornado touched down in the town of Moore, near Oklahoma City, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Overturned cars are seen after a huge tornado touched down in the town of Moore, near Oklahoma City, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Intact homes (upper left) stand next to totally destroyed dwellings showing the path of the May 20 tornado in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Intact homes (upper left) stand next to totally destroyed dwellings showing the path of the May 20 tornado in Oklahoma City, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police stand beside two men sitting handcuffed on the street whom they have detained on suspicion of looting in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police stand beside two men sitting handcuffed on the street whom they have detained on suspicion of looting in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A television journalist, her shoes covered in plastic bags, prepares to report from the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A television journalist, her shoes covered in plastic bags, prepares to report from the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A huge tornado approaches the town of Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
A huge tornado approaches the town of Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
American flags wave over the remains of Plaza Towers Elementary school in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
American flags wave over the remains of Plaza Towers Elementary school in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Rescue workers use a canine while searching house-to-house for survivors in a neighborhood left devastated by a tornado in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Rescue workers use a canine while searching house-to-house for survivors in a neighborhood left devastated by a tornado in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Rescue workers help free one of the 15 people that were trapped at a medical building at the Moore hospital complex, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Rescue workers help free one of the 15 people that were trapped at a medical building at the Moore hospital complex, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Rescue workers help free one of 15 people that were trapped at a medical building at the Moore hospital complex, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Rescue workers help free one of 15 people that were trapped at a medical building at the Moore hospital complex, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A woman searches for possessions at sunset after the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman searches for possessions at sunset after the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A rescue worker checks the rubble in a residential area in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
A rescue worker checks the rubble in a residential area in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Two firefighters break through concrete during the search for survivors in the remains of the Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, May 20, 2013. Maj. Geoff Legler/Oklahoma National Guard
Two firefighters break through concrete during the search for survivors in the remains of the Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, May 20, 2013. Maj. Geoff Legler/Oklahoma National Guard
A damaged car is seen as a resident stands on top of wreckage after a tornado struck Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A damaged car is seen as a resident stands on top of wreckage after a tornado struck Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A car is crushed by a fallen building after a huge tornado struck Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
A car is crushed by a fallen building after a huge tornado struck Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Abby Madi (L) and Peterson Zatterlee comforts Zaterlee's dog Rippy, in Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Abby Madi (L) and Peterson Zatterlee comforts Zaterlee's dog Rippy, in Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A man and two children exit a shelter after debris was cleared from on top, after a huge tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
A man and two children exit a shelter after debris was cleared from on top, after a huge tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Residents remove their belongings from a residential area in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Residents remove their belongings from a residential area in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe
Two girls stand in rubble after a tornado struck Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Two girls stand in rubble after a tornado struck Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Next Slideshows
The Syrian front
The frontlines of the war in Syria.
Oklahoma from above
Aerial images of the tornado destruction in Oklahoma.
Panama neighborhood ablaze
More than 70 wooden homes were set on fire, leaving more than 100 people homeless in Panama.
Tornado chasers
Storm chasers brave danger and debris as they try to capture photos of tornadoes' destructive power.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.