Tornadoes hit Texas

Kris Ingram, a DJ hired to perform at a prom at The Rustic Barn, looks through debris for his equipment after the event venue sustained major tornado damage, in Canton, Texas. About 100 students and chaperones from Edgewood ISD had not yet arrived at...more

Kris Ingram, a DJ hired to perform at a prom at The Rustic Barn, looks through debris for his equipment after the event venue sustained major tornado damage, in Canton, Texas. About 100 students and chaperones from Edgewood ISD had not yet arrived at the venue for their prom when the tornado struck. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Close