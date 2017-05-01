Edition:
Tornadoes hit Texas

Kris Ingram, a DJ hired to perform at a prom at The Rustic Barn, looks through debris for his equipment after the event venue sustained major tornado damage, in Canton, Texas. About 100 students and chaperones from Edgewood ISD had not yet arrived at the venue for their prom when the tornado struck. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
A patio chair is seen stuck in the trunk of a tree at The Rustic Barn, an event hall which suffered major tornado damage, in Canton, Texas. Tornadoes tore through East Texas, killing at least four people and injuring dozens, while high winds, falling trees and floods killed five in neighboring states, according to news reports. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Homes are severely damaged after a tornado hit the town of Emory, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
A homeowner takes stock of the damage to his home after a tornado hit the town of Emory, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
The Rustic Barn, an event hall, which suffered major tornado damage, is seen from an unmanned aerial vehicle in Canton, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
A business damaged by tornadoes is seen in Canton, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Homeowners clean up debris after a tornado hit the town of Emory, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Traffic slows to a crawl on Interstate 20 as onlookers take notice of tornado damage on a business, in this picture taken from an unmanned aerial vehicle in Canton, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Homeowners take stock of damage to their home after a tornado hit the town of Emory, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
A business damaged by tornadoes is seen from an unmanned aerial vehicle in Canton, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
A business damaged by tornadoes is seen in Canton, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
The Rustic Barn, an event hall, which suffered major tornado damage, is seen from an unmanned aerial vehicle in Canton, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Homes are severely damaged after a tornado hit the town of Emory, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Homeowners clean up debris after a tornado hit the town of Emory, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Homes are severely damaged after a tornado hit the town of Emory, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
