Tornadoes hit Texas
Kris Ingram, a DJ hired to perform at a prom at The Rustic Barn, looks through debris for his equipment after the event venue sustained major tornado damage, in Canton, Texas. About 100 students and chaperones from Edgewood ISD had not yet arrived at...more
A patio chair is seen stuck in the trunk of a tree at The Rustic Barn, an event hall which suffered major tornado damage, in Canton, Texas. Tornadoes tore through East Texas, killing at least four people and injuring dozens, while high winds, falling...more
Homes are severely damaged after a tornado hit the town of Emory, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A homeowner takes stock of the damage to his home after a tornado hit the town of Emory, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
The Rustic Barn, an event hall, which suffered major tornado damage, is seen from an unmanned aerial vehicle in Canton, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A business damaged by tornadoes is seen in Canton, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Homeowners clean up debris after a tornado hit the town of Emory, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Traffic slows to a crawl on Interstate 20 as onlookers take notice of tornado damage on a business, in this picture taken from an unmanned aerial vehicle in Canton, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Homeowners take stock of damage to their home after a tornado hit the town of Emory, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A business damaged by tornadoes is seen from an unmanned aerial vehicle in Canton, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A business damaged by tornadoes is seen in Canton, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
The Rustic Barn, an event hall, which suffered major tornado damage, is seen from an unmanned aerial vehicle in Canton, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Homes are severely damaged after a tornado hit the town of Emory, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Homeowners clean up debris after a tornado hit the town of Emory, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Homes are severely damaged after a tornado hit the town of Emory, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Next Slideshows
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink...
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting...
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.