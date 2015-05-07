Edition:
Tornadoes in Oklahoma City

Becky Braley reacts in front of the wreckage left behind after a tornado destroyed her in-laws' RV at the Roadrunner RV Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. About a dozen people were injured by a series of tornadoes that touched down southwest of Oklahoma City, part of a storm system that flattened structures and caused severe flooding in several Great Plain states, officials said on Thursday. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Bobby Chapman, 8, rides around with a branch in his tornado damaged neighborhood in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

A car is seen crushed beneath a fallen tree in a neighborhood that took a direct hit from a tornado in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Manya Hunt, 7, stands outside of her grandparents' house that suffered from tornado damage in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Damon Braley carries his mother's dog Sammy, which he rescued from under the wreckage of his parents' RV, at the Roadrunner RV Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Alan Phillips (L), Nsilo Hunter Jr. (C) , and their father Nsilo Hunter Sr. work to clean up fallen tree limbs from their home that was hit by a tornado in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Gene Titus looks over the damage to his home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Sharon Odom looks over what is left of her RV at the Roadrunner RV Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

A signage of a gas station that was damaged by a tornado is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Jesus Morelos cleans up debris from a tornado that touched down in the Apollo Mobile Home Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Ruth Boone (L) and her husband Bill salvage what they can from their overturned RV at the Roadrunner RV Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Preston Campbell surveys the damage from the roof of his father's home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

A resident of the Apollo Mobile Home Park surveys the damage to her home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Katie Braley looks over what is left of her grandparents' RV at the Roadrunner RV Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Damon and Becky Braley, overjoyed to find Damon's parents' dog Sammy under the wreckage of his parents' RV, are pictured at the Roadrunner RV Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

The remains of a storage complex that was partially destroyed by a tornado is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Jesus Morelos cleans up debris from a tornado that touched down in the Apollo Mobile Home Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

A resident of the Apollo Mobile Home Park cleans up debris left behind after a tornado touched down in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Jarrod McGee attempts to get into his destroyed camper at the Roadrunner RV Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Santiago Rodriguez cleans up debris around his home after a tornado touched down in the Apollo Mobile Home Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

A resident of a mobile home park watches as his friend tows away a fallen tree limb in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Darla Titus looks through debris in her backyard the morning after a tornado in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

A severely damaged home that took a direct hit from a tornado is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

