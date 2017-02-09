Tornadoes rip through New Orleans
A hotel room at Jacks Motel on Chef Menteur New Orleans East is shown after the roof was torn off in the aftermath of a series of tornadoes left trees, power lines, homes and businesses leveled, in New Orleans. REUTERS/Ben Depp
Abdel Salah, the owner of Sam's Food and Liquor Store surveys damage in New Orleans. REUTERS/Ben Depp
Debris covers a street in New Orleans East. REUTERS/Ben Depp
Residents look through debris at an RV park on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans. REUTERS/Ben Depp
Cleanup crews remove power poles from Chef Menteur highway in New Orleans. REUTERS/Ben Depp
Tien Nguyen cleans up debris in "Q" Nail studio, which he and his wife own, on Chef Menteur highway in New Orleans. They survived the tornado by sheltering in the bathroom. REUTERS/Ben Depp
Willy Sheard cleans up debris at Royal Palm Hotel on Chef Menteur highway in New Orleans. REUTERS/Ben Depp
Nina Thompson (C) looks through debris in an RV park on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans. REUTERS/Ben Depp
Hoan Nguyen cleans up debris in "Q" Nail studio which she and her husband own after surviving the tornado by sheltering in the bathroom in New Orleans. REUTERS/Ben Depp
Tien Nguyen cleans up debris in "Q" Nail studio in New Orleans. REUTERS/Ben Depp
Church members from the community view damages at International Christian Pentecostal Church in New Orleans. REUTERS/Ben Depp
Tien Nguyen (L), and wife Hoan (R), clean up debris in "Q" Nail studio in New Orleans. REUTERS/Ben Depp