Tornadoes rip through Texas
Charles Athrom, 7, sits in front of his destroyed home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Amy Parrish (2nd L) hugs a woman as she gathers personal items from her home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Aldyn Roan and David Arce (top) mount an American flag to a broken tree trunk in front of the Arce home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A woman comforts a young child after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A man peers into a damaged home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A woman reacts while viewing damage as she holds a young boy's hand after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A 2-mile marker rests among the debris of destroyed homes after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A young boy rests his head in his hands as family members comb through debris after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A man removes belongings from a house after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Marci Blevins and Johnny Blevins help remove items from a home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A man stands in front of a destroyed home after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A boy walks through the crumbled remains of a house after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A cowboy hat lies among the debris of destroyed homes after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
The scoreboard from the Van ISD baseball field can be seen among the scattered debris after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A woman comforts a young child after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
People carry personal belongings along a street of destroyed homes after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A woman looks at her phone while standing in her yard, with the Van Intermediate School pictured in the background, after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Three men talk in as they stand in front of the Van Intermediate School after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A man and woman talk at the entrance of a house that was destroyed after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A boy walks through the crumbled remains of a house after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
People stand in front of a house that was destroyed after a tornado swept through the area the previous night in Van, Texas May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
