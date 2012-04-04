Tornado's fury in Texas
A trailer flies through the air as a tornado sweeps through the Dallas-Fort Worth area April 3, 2012 in this still image taken from video. Tornadoes touched down in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, tossing tractor trailer trucks into the air...more
A resident looks at the damage caused by a tornado that ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
A family with their suitcase walks past a damaged house after a tornado struck a residential neighborhood in Lancaster, Texas April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Lloyd Brown surveys the damage to his home after a tornado struck a residential neighborhood in Lancaster, Texas April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Damaged cars are seen amid the debris after a tornado struck a residential neighborhood in Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A wooden fence panel hangs from electric wires after a tornado struck a residential neighborhood in Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Onzelle Chandler makes her way out of her neighborhood after a tornado destroyed her home in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
A resident sorts through the remains of her damaged home after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
A rescue worker surveys the damage after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
A resident looks out of the front window of his home which was destroyed after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Residents survey the damage to their neighborhood after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Menique Waites looks at her home which was destroyed by a tornado that ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Jason Moffett carries moves belongings out of a house which was destroyed after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
A pole is seen protruding through a roof after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
A vehicle rests in the driveway of a home destroyed by a series of tornadoes ripping through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Britteny Bradford looks at her home which was destroyed by a tornado that ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
A piece of tin roofing is wrapped around a pole after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
A rescue worker exits a house after it was destroyed by a series of tornadoes ripping through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Waylon Metts of Paris, Texas, surveys the damage left by a tornado which passed through near the southern area of Dallas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Semi-tractor trailers lay in debris left by a tornado which passed through the southern area of Dallas, Texas April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
