Pictures | Fri Apr 10, 2015

Tornados rip through Illinois

People search through debris of a home that was destroyed by a tornado in Rochelle, Illinois April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A Smart car destroyed by a tornado sits in a field in Rochelle, Illinois April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
People search through debris of a home that was destroyed by a tornado in Rochelle, Illinois April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
People search through debris at a home that was destroyed by a tornado in Rochelle, Illinois April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A damaged car sits outside Grubsteakers restaurant that was destroyed by a tornado in Rochelle, Illinois April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A man carries clothing after searching through debris of a home that was destroyed by a tornado in Rochelle, Illinois April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Yellow tape surrounds a home that was destroyed by a tornado in Rochelle, Illinois April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A woman holds her belongings after searching through the debris of a home that was destroyed by a tornado in Rochelle, Illinois April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
