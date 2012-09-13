Toronto International Film Fest
Mary Elizabeth Winstead poses for a picture, while a fan displays a photo at the gala presentation of the film "Smashed" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rachel McAdams arrives for the gala presentation of the film "Passion" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Joshua Jackson and arrives with his girlfriend actress Diane Kruger on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Inescapable" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bill Murray carries a marshmallow doll he received from a fan as he arrives to the gala presentation for the film 'Hyde Park on Hudson' during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Winona Ryder reacts during a news conference for the film "The Iceman" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Christopher Walken (L) and Imogen Poots arrive on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "A Late Quartet" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Pierce Brosnan is photographed through a window at the gala presentation of the film "Love is All You Need" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Natalie Martinez arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "End of Watch" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jake Gyllenhaal arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "End of Watch" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Naomi Watts poses at the gala presentation for the film "The Impossible" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Marisa Tomei arrives as she greets fans on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Inescapable" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Octavia Spencer arrives for the gala presentation of the film "Smashed" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Zhang Ziyi arrives at a news conference to promote the film ' Dangerous Liaisons' during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Colin Firth arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Arthur Newman" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Director and writer Brandon Cronenberg arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Antiviral" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Gael Garcia Bernal poses at the gala presentation for the film "The Impossible" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Emily Blunt arrives for the gala presentation of the film "Arthur Newman" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence attend a news conference to promote their film "Silver Linings Playbook" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Kate Hudson smiles during a news conference for the film "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Johnny Depp attends a news conference to promote the film "West of Memphis" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
A fan is removed after she attempted to reach Johnny Depp on the red carpet for the gala presentation for the film "West of Memphis" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock
Directors and cast members pose for a group shot prior to a news conference to promote their film "Cloud Atlas" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Director Lana Wachowski (L) laughs beside Tom Hanks during the news conference for their film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Halle Berry attends a news conference for the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Kate Hudson arrives at the gala presentation for the film "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Keira Knightley poses at the gala presentation for the film "Anna Karenina" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock
Emma Watson waves to fans at the gala presentation for the film "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Zhu Zhu of China arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kirsten Dunst poses at the gala presentation for the film "On the Road" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Halle Berry is seen with reflections in a window of the theatre as she arrives on the red carpet for the gala presentation of the film "Cloud Atlas" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bradley Cooper takes pictures as he arrives at the gala presentation for his film "Silver Linings Playbook" during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Jackie Chan arrives with Zhang Lanxin (L) and Yao Xingtong (R) for the gala presentation of the film "In Conversation With Jackie Chan" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jaden (L) and Willow Smith, son and daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, arrive for the gala presentation of the film "Free Angela and All Political Prisoners" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark...more
Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez attend a news conference to promote the film ' Hotel Transylvania ' during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Bruce Willis listens during the news conference for the film "Looper" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
